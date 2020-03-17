Listen to 'No One Is Alone' from the Upcoming 'Losing My Mind: A Sondheim Disco Fever Dream' Album

Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday is on March 22 and what better way to celebrate than with a disco dance party? That's the same thought the creators of the upcoming album "Losing My Mind: A Sondheim Disco Fever Dream" had. When they conceived of the album, Joshua Hinck and Scott Wasserman were inspired by "The Ethel Merman Disco Album" and Gordon Grody’s funky "The Ballad of Sweeney Todd." "A lot of [Sondheim's] music was written at the time when disco was the popular music genre—it was what you were hearing in the '70s and '80s when Sondheim was writing a lot of these shows," says Wasserman, who arranged the music for the album. "It was a natural fit to put the music back in its time period."

The album features songs from Sondheim's Sunday in the Park With George, Sweeney Todd, Merrily We Roll Along, Follies and Into the Woods, set to groovy new arrangements. "Losing My Mind" will be released digitally on March 20. It features vocals from Alison Luff, Blaine Krauss, Aneesa Folds, Charity Angél Dawson, Vishal Vaidya, Brittnie Price, Juwan Crawley, Deonté L. Warren, Joshua Hinck, Aili Venho, Onyie Nwachukwu and a cameo from original Into the Woods cast member Chip Zien. And it's all done with Sondheim's permission. "He’s got a reputation for embracing creativity," says Wasserman. "I hope he’ll be exciting by the creativity displayed on the album. This is really a celebration of his work."

Below, take an exclusive listen to an upbeat reimagining of "No One Is Alone." According to Wasserman, the lyrics have an especially poignant meaning at this time. "The themes in 'No One is Alone' do ring pretty powerfully right now; hopefully it can spread a message of comfort and connection today." "No One Is Alone" is performed by Dawson, Folds and Warren. Boogie down to the song below!