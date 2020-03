We're just two days away from Katy Keene's musical episode dedicated to the 1993 Tony-winning Best Musical Kiss of the Spider Woman. The CW has released a trailer from the episode, featuring Jonny Beauchamp's character Ginger as the musical's show-stopping title character (which was originated on Broadway to Tony-winning effect by Chita Rivera and later played by Vanessa Williams). Get a peek for yourself below and tune in to Katy Keene on March 19 at 8:00pm ET.