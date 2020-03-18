Sponsored
Sister Act Postponed at Paper Mill Playhouse; The Wanderer Put on Hold

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 17, 2020
New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse

Due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Paper Mill Playhouse has made adjustments to its current season of programming.

The Millburn, NJ theater has postponed its upcoming production of Sister Act, starring Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, originally scheduled to run from April 1-26. A revised start date is expected to be announced soon.

Additionally, Paper Mill will no longer produce the world premiere musical The Wanderer during its 2019-2020 season. Discussions are underway about when the musical, which was set to star Michael Wartella, Joey McIntyre and Christy Altomare, can be rescheduled.

Paper Mill is one of countless theaters that has been forced to cancel or reschedule productions due to the rapidly changing COVID-19 pandemic. Broadway productions are currently shut down until April 12.

