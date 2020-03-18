Douglas Hodge-Scored 101 Dalmatians Musical Moved to Next Year in London

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre has announced a yearlong postponement to its musical adaptation of 101 Dalmatians. Originally scheduled to run from May 16 through June 21, 2020, the London production will now be performed from May 15 through June 20, 2021.

Featuring an original score by Tony- and Olivier-winning actor Douglas Hodge and a book by Zinnie Harris (By Many Wounds), the musical follows the classic story of Dodie Smith's 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians.

The cast of the 2020 staging was announced to include Tony and Olivier Award nominee Kate Fleetwood as evil Cruella de Vil. Casting for the rescheduled 2021 production will be confirmed at a later date.