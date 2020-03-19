Sponsored
Watch Girl From the North Country's Kimber Elayne Sprawl Sing Bob Dylan's Soulful 'Tight Connection to My Heart'

by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 19, 2020

While Broadway may be temporarily on hold, the stirring new musical Girl From the North Country is keeping its spirit alive in the meantime with its new Song Spotlight series. Today, the show released a video highlighting the moving song "Tight Connection to My Heart," a heartbreaker by the legendary Bob Dylan, whose music appears throughout the show.

Watch standout cast member Kimber Elayne Sprawl offer impeccable vocals, and hear about the meaningful song from Tony nominees Marc Kudisch and Mare Winningham, as well as fellow players Jay O. Sanders and Austin Scott, then add Girl From the North Country to your to-see list once Broadway is back up and running.

