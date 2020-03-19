London's Thriller Live Ends Run Earlier Than Planned Due to COVID-19

Three shows away from becoming the 11th-longest-running West End musical of all time, Thriller Live played the final performance of its 11-year run at the West End's Lyric Theatre on March 15; the unexpected early closing was due to the shutdown of all West End theaters caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Michael Jackson concert musical was originally announced to play its final performance on April 26.

"We would like to thank everyone who has worked on the show; the cast, band, crew, creative team, head office, freelance contributors and theater staff past and present," said the show's producers in a statement. "We have the BEST team in the world. We've loved sharing the music and magic of MJ in London and we will keep the legacy alive on tour."

Thriller Live is a musical concert celebration featuring Jackson's greatest hits live on stage. The show features hit songs spanning his entire career, including "I Want You Back," "I'll Be There," Show You the Way to Go," "Can You Feel It," "Rock with You," "She's Out of My Life," "Beat It," "Billie Jean," "Earth Song" and "Thriller," performed by an energetic cast accompanied by eye-popping multimedia effects and spectacular choreography from director Gary Lloyd.

While Thriller Live concluded its run in London's West End, a new Michael Jackson bio-musical titled MJ is scheduled to open on Broadway this summer.