Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Come From Away Fans from Across the World Unite for a Moving Performance of 'Me and the Sky'

Watch It
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 19, 2020

Shows from around Broadway and across the globe faced a shutdown over the past week due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the musicals affected was the fan-favorite Come From Away, which was just about to celebrate its third Broadway anniversary as the temporary closure hit. While the musical's Toronto, Melbourne, London and North American touring productions were also suspended thereafter, the glum news didn't stop the the fans of the show, which emphasizes themes of kindness and togetherness, from lifting the theater community up in a time of strife. Stars from all of Come From Away's productions, and its fans, came together to record a thrilling performance of the sobering song "Me and the Sky," and it's a video that we just can't stop watching. Take a look for yourself below and gear up to see Come From Away in-person when the shutdown is lifted.

View Comments

Related Shows

Come From Away

from $49.00

Articles Trending Now

  1. Broadway.com to Livestream All-Star Return of The Rosie O'Donnell Show on March 22
  2. Domestic Life Was Never Quite My Style: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda Perform 'Dear Theodosia' at Home
  3. Here, Kitty Kitty! The Time to Stream the Movie Version of Cats Is Now
  4. Lin-Manuel Miranda Serves Up Unreleased Hamilton Song to Give Fans Hope
  5. Come From Away Fans from Across the World Unite for a Moving Performance of 'Me and the Sky'
Back to Top
Newsletters