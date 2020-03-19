Come From Away Fans from Across the World Unite for a Moving Performance of 'Me and the Sky'

Shows from around Broadway and across the globe faced a shutdown over the past week due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the musicals affected was the fan-favorite Come From Away, which was just about to celebrate its third Broadway anniversary as the temporary closure hit. While the musical's Toronto, Melbourne, London and North American touring productions were also suspended thereafter, the glum news didn't stop the the fans of the show, which emphasizes themes of kindness and togetherness, from lifting the theater community up in a time of strife. Stars from all of Come From Away's productions, and its fans, came together to record a thrilling performance of the sobering song "Me and the Sky," and it's a video that we just can't stop watching. Take a look for yourself below and gear up to see Come From Away in-person when the shutdown is lifted.