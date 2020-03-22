Tony-Winning Once On This Island Ends National Tour Early in Response to COVID-19

The national tour of Once On This Island has ended its scheduled run early, Tony-nominated director Michael Arden announced on Instagram on March 21. While many national tours have canceled or postponed performances as theaters shutter in response to the spread of coronavirus, Arden’s announcement marks the first news of a Broadway national tour ending its run prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arden’s celebrated revival opened on Broadway in 2017, winning a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. The Broadway production ended its run in January 2019 and, in October of last year, launched a North American tour, starring Courtnee Carter as Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with Daniel (Tyler Hardwick), a wealthy boy from the other side of the island.

The tour was scheduled to travel to Los Angeles next, opening at the Center Theatre Group on April 7. After, the production was set to play venues in Seattle, WA; New Brunswick, NJ; Pittsburgh, PA; Midland, MI; New Haven, CT; and Washington, DC through July 2020.

Once on This Island is written by the Tony-winning team of Lynn Ahrens (book and lyrics) and Stephen Flaherty (music), and is based on the novel My Love, My Love by Rosa Guy. Arden’s revival featured choreography from Tony nominee Camille A Brown.

“It’s a great loss for so many,” wrote Arden in his announcement, “but I am deeply proud of everyone who came together to make this production happen from day one, who lifted their voices, paintbrushes, hands and hearts to spread the word of love and forgiveness.”

“The storm will end,” he finished.