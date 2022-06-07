Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Sets Final Broadway Performance Date

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical has set its final Broadway performance date. The Tony-nominated musical will close on August 14 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Tina: The Tina Turner Musical began previews on October 12, 2019 and officially opened on November 7. It resumed performances on October 8 following the Broadway shutdown. The previously announced national touring production will being performances on September 14 in Providence, RI.



“To witness my story on the Broadway stage, created by the most talented artists, has been an incredible coda to a storied career,” said Tina Turner in a statement. “Looking back on opening night on Broadway almost three years ago and remembering the love and support I received from my friends and the Broadway community is an experience I will not soon forget. For this Nutbush, TN native, it was a homecoming long overdue and it has been an honor and a privilege to share this story with audiences across the globe.”

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical arrived on Broadway following an Olivier-nominated run in London's West End. That production's star Adrienne Warren reprised her performance as the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll on Broadway. Phyllida Lloyd directed the musical, which features a book by Katori Hall based on Turner's life, and incorporating the music she made famous.

The current cast will features Nkeki Obi-Melekwe in the title role Nick Rashad Burruoghs as Ike Turner, Tony nominee Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Zelma and Katie Webber and Rhonda. Kayla Davion plays Tina at certain performances.

The cast is completed by Juliet Benn, Steven Booth, Julius Chase, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Milanis Clark, Holli’ Conway, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Josiah Gaffney, Matthew Griffin, Ari Groover, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Rob Marnell, Stephanie Martignetti, Jhardon DiShon Milton, NaTonia Monét, Deon Releford-Lee, Destinee Rea, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, Eric Siegle, Carla R. Stewart, Skye Dakota Turner, Anthony Wayne and Michelle West.

The musical was nominated for 12 Tony nominations, with Warren taking home a trophy for Best Leading Actress in a Musical.

Tina features musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbec with set and costume design by Mark Thompson, lighting design by Bruno Poet, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.