Simply the Best! Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Will Return to Broadway in October

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical will resume Broadway performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 8. This will mark the Tony-nominated musical's return to the stage following the Broadway shutdown that began on March 12, 2020. Full casting is to be announced soon.

“I am thrilled that our musical will be reopening on Broadway. I remember with such warmth and appreciation the extraordinary welcome I received at our opening night. It felt like a homecoming," said Tina Turner in a statement. "I know the role my story serves; I hope the retelling of it is inspirational, a reminder of our capacity for resilience and a celebration of our ability to overcome adversity together.”

Telling the true story of music legend Tina Turner, Tina opened on November 7, 2019. It was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and acting nominations for Adrienne Warren, Daniel J. Watts and Myra Lucretia Taylor.

Tina features a book by Katori Hall and direction by Phyllida Lloyd, with choreography by Anthony van Laast, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbec, set and costume design by Mark Thompson, lighting design by Bruno Poet, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.