Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Simply the Best! Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Will Return to Broadway in October

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • May 11, 2021
Adrienne Warren in "Tina"
(Photo: Manuel Harlan)

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical will resume Broadway performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 8. This will mark the Tony-nominated musical's return to the stage following the Broadway shutdown that began on March 12, 2020. Full casting is to be announced soon.

“I am thrilled that our musical will be reopening on Broadway. I remember with such warmth and appreciation the extraordinary welcome I received at our opening night. It felt like a homecoming," said Tina Turner in a statement. "I know the role my story serves; I hope the retelling of it is inspirational, a reminder of our capacity for resilience and a celebration of our ability to overcome adversity together.”

Telling the true story of music legend Tina Turner, Tina opened on November 7, 2019. It was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and acting nominations for Adrienne Warren, Daniel J. Watts and Myra Lucretia Taylor.

Tina features a book by Katori Hall and direction by Phyllida Lloyd, with choreography by Anthony van Laast, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbec, set and costume design by Mark Thompson, lighting design by Bruno Poet, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

View Comments

Related Shows

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

from $79.00

Articles Trending Now

  1. Eddie Redmayne and Jessie BuckleyTapped for Cabaret in the West End
  2. Mrs. Doubtfire Announces New Broadway Opening Date
  3. The Phantom of the Opera Sets Date for Broadway Return
Back to Top