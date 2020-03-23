Hey, Little Songbird! Hadestown Creator Anaïs Mitchell & Husband Noah Welcome Second Child Rosetta

Anaïs Mitchell, the Tony-winning author of the 2019 Tony-winning musical Hadestown, and her husband, Noah Hahn, have announced the birth of a second child, Rosetta, born over the weekend in Vermont; the couple also has a daughter named Ramona. Mitchell shared the exciting news on Instagram.

"In other news... sister Rosetta born safely + swiftly in VT last night (we fled NYC a week ago)! Grateful for the miracle, the midwives, the epic support of family + friends. Welcome to this mad world little one."

Mitchell won the 2019 Best Original Score Tony Award for her soulful music and lyrics to Hadestown, which marked her Broadway debut. She was also nominated in the category of Best Book of a Musical. Prior to Broadway, Mitchell nabbed a Lucille Lortel Award nominaton for her work on Hadestown's 2017 off-Broadway debut.

The Broadway.com family sends warm wishes to Mitchell and Hahn on the new addition!