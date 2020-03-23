Tony Winner Kristin Chenoweth's Quarantine Strategy? Stay Home and TikTok!

What has Kristin Chenoweth been doing since she’s been social distancing? “I'm watching myself on Hallmark right now, critiquing my own acting,” she said on #LiveAtFive: Home Edition, in which she talked with Broadway.com’s Paul Wontorek from her kitchen.

It was supposed to be a busy spring for the Tony winner. She had a host of concert dates around the country and was supposed to do callbacks for her annual Broadway Bootcamp for aspiring musical theater performers. Both have been delayed, though Chenoweth is still paying her singers and musicians who, like her, are also stuck at home. “Our world changed overnight,” she said. “I keep looking for ways to laugh. I can be one of those people that can get real sad—believe it or not I can go down a bad rabbit hole. But I just keep looking for inspiration.” What’s bringing her joy on a daily basis is her dog, Thunder, and her boyfriend, guitarist Josh Bryant. Most importantly, she’s staying creative.

Chenoweth has been reading books (currently The Dutch House by Ann Patchett), writing material for a new show and singing. Chenoweth says the vocal chords are like muscles and to maintain her four-octave range, “I work out my voice like I would my biceps…If you want to keep it, you gotta use it. I'm continuing to practice. I’ve got my piano over there; I sing in the shower, and I’m doing TikToks.” Chenoweth now has almost 74,000 followers on TikTok, and she’s been showing fans more of her silly side: hitting high notes while cleaning her kitchen and washing her hands while singing “Taylor, the Latte Boy.” Chenoweth added, “I’m learning it; I’m getting it, and I’m enjoying it.”

Chenoweth also has a message for her fans: Stay home! “For the younger people who are out there who are not understanding that this is huge, you can take this home and give it to your grandparents or your beloved sister,” she said emphatically. “Please, please, please, please! If you don't have to go anywhere, then don’t!”

Watch Chenoweth's #LiveAtFive: Home Edition interview below.