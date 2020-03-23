Watch Darren Criss Sing a Heartfelt Acoustic Rendition of 'Being Alive' from Company

“I’m so nervous right now. I’ve been watching this whole damn show,” said Darren Criss. The Golden Globe winner (whose Broadway play American Buffalo was postponed) joined the star-studded lineup of the one-night-only return of The Rosie O’Donnell Show on March 22. Hosted by Tony winner O'Donnell, the Broadway.com webstream raised over $600,000 in support of The Actors Fund. For his appearance on the show, Criss sang an acoustic version of “Being Alive” from Tony winner Stephen Sondheim’s musical Company, which had originally been set to open on Broadway on March 22 (Sondheim's 90th birthday, too). “I didn’t know what to do. I wanted to do something specific for this,” Criss said, guitar in hand. “I just put it together now, exclusive only for the return of the Rosie show.” Watch Criss’ original arrangement of the song below. And if you want to help those in need in the entertainment community, donate to The Actors Fund here.