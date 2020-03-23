Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Watch Darren Criss Sing a Heartfelt Acoustic Rendition of 'Being Alive' from Company

Watch It
by Michael Appler • Mar 23, 2020
Darren Criss on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show."

“I’m so nervous right now. I’ve been watching this whole damn show,” said Darren Criss. The Golden Globe winner (whose Broadway play American Buffalo was postponed) joined the star-studded lineup of the one-night-only return of The Rosie O’Donnell Show on March 22. Hosted by Tony winner O'Donnell, the Broadway.com webstream raised over $600,000 in support of The Actors Fund. For his appearance on the show, Criss sang an acoustic version of “Being Alive” from Tony winner Stephen Sondheim’s musical Company, which had originally been set to open on Broadway on March 22 (Sondheim's 90th birthday, too). “I didn’t know what to do. I wanted to do something specific for this,” Criss said, guitar in hand. “I just put it together now, exclusive only for the return of the Rosie show.” Watch Criss’ original arrangement of the song below. And if you want to help those in need in the entertainment community, donate to The Actors Fund here

View Comments

Related Shows

American Buffalo

from $79.50

Star Files

Darren Criss

Articles Trending Now

  1. Side by Side: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stephen Sondheim Sing Happy Birthday to Each Other
  2. Broadway Stars Celebrate Stephen Sondheim on His 90th Birthday
  3. Moulin Rouge! Star Aaron Tveit Tests Positive for Coronavirus and Offers Message: 'This Can Affect Anyone'
  4. Stars on Sondheim: Lin-Manuel Miranda on the Sondheim Email He Framed
  5. Ruthie Ann Miles, Tony Winner Whose Life Was Touched by Tragedy, Is Expecting a New Baby
Back to Top
Newsletters