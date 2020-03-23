Olivier Nominee Victoria Hamilton-Barritt to Play Stepmother in New Cinderella Musical from Andrew Lloyd Webber

Olivier-nominated actress Victoria Hamilton-Barritt has been cast as the Stepmother in the upcoming brand-new Cinderella musical set to arrive in London's West End this fall. The previously announced tuner, featuring new music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, will begin previews on October 9 and officially open on October 28 at the Gillian Lynne Theatre.

An Olivier nominee for her turn in Murder Ballad, Hamilton-Barritt recently appeared on the London stage in The View UpStairs. Her credits also include Flashdance, In the Heights, Mamma Mia!, A Chorus Line, Saturday Night Fever and West Side Story. She was seen on-screen in the film A Bunch of Amateurs.

Hamilton-Barritt will appear alongside the previously announced Carrie Hope Fletcher, who will take on the musical's title role. Additional casting is still to be announced.

The new Cinderella, a reinvention of the classic fairy tale, is based on an original idea by Emerald Fennell, with brand-new music from Lloyd Webber and lyrics by David Zippel. The production will be directed by Laurence Connor and choreographed by JoAnn Hunter.