Actors' Equity Launches Emergency 'Curtain Up' Fund to Help Members Financially During COVID-19 Pandemic

Actors' Equity Association, the national labor union representing professional actors and stage managers in live theater, has announced the Actors' Equity Emergency Curtain Up Fund. Equity has issued a grant to The Actors Fund to provide support for members at risk due to work cancellations resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Equity is contributing $500,000 to launch the fund and will match another $250,000 of contributions from other donors, dollar for dollar.

"Everyone who works in theater has had their shows postponed and are worried about how they will make rent next month, to say nothing of other essentials like groceries and health care," said Mary McColl, executive director of Actors' Equity Association. "It is imperative that we do our part by creating the emergency Curtain Up Fund and we hope that everyone, from theater lovers to audience members, actors and producers, will contribute right away to support The Actors Fund's vital social services and financial aid programs."

In addition to supporting relief at The Actors Fund, Equity has partnered with other entertainment unions to advocate for arts and entertainment workers during this unprecedented crisis. Actors' Equity first made the public case for emergency relief for arts and entertainment workers on March 11, when news reports emerged that Washington state and others would limit public gatherings; the same night, Broadway shut down for a month due to COVID-19.

Since then, Equity members have sent thousands of letters to their members of Congress. Equity has also partnered with the Coalition of Broadway Unions (COBUG) to seek relief for members in New York State.

Anyone who wants to make a contribution can donate to The Actors Fund here. Donations to the Curtain Up Fund can be made here.