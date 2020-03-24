New Musical from Bandstand Team & More to Join Aida in Paper Mill's New Season

Richard Oberacker & Robert Taylor's new musical "Bruce" will make its world premiere at Paper Mill (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Bruce, a new Jaws-themed musical from Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor, creators of Broadway's Bandstand, is among the programming set for Paper Mill Playhouse's 2020-2021 season. The recently postponed world premiere musical The Wanderer is also among the lineup for the Millburn, NJ theater, joining the previously announced national tour launch of Disney's Aida.

Kicking off Paper Mill's season will be a stage adaptation of the 1985 film Clue (October 7-November 1, 2020). The farce-meets-murder-mystery, a play with music based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, is written by Sandy Rustin, with additional material by Tony nominee Hunter Foster and Eric Price. Casey Hushion will direct the play, which features original music by Michael Holland.

The holidaytime offering at Paper Mill will be a new production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's The Sound of Music (November 25, 2020-January 3, 2021). The musical-theater classic, which features beloved songs such as "My Favorite Things," "Edelweiss" and "Climb Every Mountain," will be directed by Paper Mill's Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee.

Next up will be the previously announced revival of Disney's Aida (February 4–March 7, 2021), featuring Tony-winning music and lyrics of Elton John and Tim Rice. Original Broadway Aida cast member Schele Williams will direct the production, with Tony nominee Camille A. Brown aboard as choreographer. After its run at Paper Mill, the production will play Charlotte, Chicago, Fort Worth, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Nashville, Philadelphia and Washington D.C., among other cities to be announced.

The previously announced musical The Wanderer, originally set for the 2019-2020 season but recently delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, will now appear in Paper Mill's new season, from April 8-May 9, 2021. The tuner is based on the life of iconic singer Dion, whose music helped define a generation of rock and rollers. The Wanderer features a book by Charles Messina and direction by Kenneth Ferrone.

Closing out Paper Mill's new season will be the world premiere musical Bruce, created by Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor, whose fan-favorite musical Bandstand debuted at Paper Mill before Broadway. Featuring a book and lyrics by Oberacker and Taylor and music by Oberacker, Bruce is based on the book The Jaws Log, about Steven Spielberg's legendary film Jaws and its series of on-set challenges, including the film's star: an uncooperative mechanical shark named Bruce. The musical will be directed by Donna Feore.

Casting and additional creative team details for Paper Mill Playhouse's 2020-2021 season will be announced at a later date.