Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker Are 'Optimistic' About Returning to Plaza Suite

Broadway couple Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker were set to return to the stage together in the revival of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite before the COVID-19 crisis shut down the Great White Way. The two award-winning actors got together on their couch to be part of the one-night only return of The Rosie O'Donnell Show benefitting The Actor's Fund. They talked about what they've been doing at home and the future of Plaza Suite.

"We haven't been binging [TV] as much," Parker said. "We've been watching Columbo at night and playing games and cooking. What we've been binging is laundry, really." Broderick chimed and said he's watching The Crown on Netflix, a decision that O'Donnell cheered at. With the unexpected time at home, Parker and Broderick are actively looking for ways to support the community that they have long been a part of. "We're very grateful for what you're doing," Parker said. "Matthew and I both have friends and colleagues who have been on the receiving end of The Actors Fund. It's been doing great work for decades, please let us know how we can continue to help."

Plaza Suite, which was originally scheduled to begin Broadway previews on March 13, did an out-of-town tryout at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre, which is also where the original production began in 1968. "We did three weeks up in Boston and Broadway closed the very day of our first preview," Broderick said. "I know that it's not the worst part of all this, but it was sad." As for what's going to happen to the announced revival? The duo is staying positive. "We are optimistic about the opportunity to do it in the future when it's safe to gather again," said Parker. Check out the full video below of the couple's appearance below, and donate to The Actor's Fund here. Oh, and don't tell Parker what happens on the finale of The Sopranos, she's not done watching it.