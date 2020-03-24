Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Goodspeed Musicals Postpones South Pacific & Cancels Candide

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 24, 2020
Goodspeed Musicals in East Haddam, CT

East Haddam, CT's Goodspeed Musicals has announced changes to its 2020 season programming due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The previously announced production of South Pacific, originally set to begin on April 17, will now appear in the fall. Additionally, the company has canceled its planned production of Candide, which had been set to start on September 18.

"Like many other nonprofit theaters, Goodspeed has been significantly impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 virus," said Goodspeed Musicals Executive Director Michael Gennaro in a statement. "As a result, our organization has had to make some heartbreaking decisions. With courage and hope, we are taking a number of steps to protect our staff, our community and the longevity of Goodspeed Musicals."

Goodspeed's world premiere Anne of Green Gables musical will go on as planned, running from July 10 through September 10. A revised production schedule for South Pacific will be announced at a later date.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Dear Evan Hansen Star Jordan Fisher Sings Out 'For Forever' on The Rosie Show
  2. 'I'm Proud to Say It Out Loud!' Pose Star Billy Porter Reveals How He Needed Help in Tough Times
  3. Watch Ben Platt Perform 'Make You Feel My Love' & Share Details About His Second Solo Album
  4. Lin-Manuel Miranda on In the Heights Film, Watching Cheer and the Song That Makes His Kids Dance
  5. Moulin Rouge! Star Aaron Tveit Tests Positive for Coronavirus and Offers Message: 'This Can Affect Anyone'
Back to Top
Newsletters