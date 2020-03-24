Goodspeed Musicals Postpones South Pacific & Cancels Candide

East Haddam, CT's Goodspeed Musicals has announced changes to its 2020 season programming due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The previously announced production of South Pacific, originally set to begin on April 17, will now appear in the fall. Additionally, the company has canceled its planned production of Candide, which had been set to start on September 18.

"Like many other nonprofit theaters, Goodspeed has been significantly impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 virus," said Goodspeed Musicals Executive Director Michael Gennaro in a statement. "As a result, our organization has had to make some heartbreaking decisions. With courage and hope, we are taking a number of steps to protect our staff, our community and the longevity of Goodspeed Musicals."

Goodspeed's world premiere Anne of Green Gables musical will go on as planned, running from July 10 through September 10. A revised production schedule for South Pacific will be announced at a later date.