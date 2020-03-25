Olivier Awards TV Special to Replace Spring Ceremony; Winners Will Be Announced in the Fall

While this spring's Olivier Awards ceremony was recently canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the best of London theater will still be toasted next month. ITV will broadcast a celebratory Olivier Awards program at 10:15pm on April 5, the night the awards show was originally scheduled to take place. Jason Manford, who'd been announced to host the Oliviers, will serve as emcee of the special, titled Olivier Awards—Greatest Moments.

"Amid unprecedentedly difficult times for our theater community, we look forward to providing audiences with a unique celebration of the last ten years of incredible, world-leading British theater honored at the Olivier Awards, in anticipation of a separate ceremony for this year's winners in the autumn," said Olivier Awards Executive Producer Julian Bird in a statement.

The TV special will will look back at Olivier Awards ceremonies over the past ten years, with archival footage of performances and speeches and a celebration of many Olivier Award-winning productions—including Dreamgirls, Hamilton, The Book of Mormon, The Lion King and Matilda.

In addition, Magic Radio will broadcast a special program from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on the same night, also celebrating the best Olivier moments, which will conclude a weekend of tributes on Magic's musical-theater station Magic at the Musicals.

