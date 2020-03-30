Sponsored
New York City Center Cancels 2020 Encores! Off-Center Season

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 30, 2020

New York City Center has announced the cancellation of its popular summer musical-theater series Encores! Off-Center. The reason for the cancellation is the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in the temporary shutdown of theaters worldwide.

Founded in 2013, Encores! Off-Center presents weekend-long stagings of off-Broadway musicals that pushed creative boundaries when they were first produced. Anne Kauffman is the Encores! Off-Center artistic director.

Also due to COVID-19, City Center recently canceled its springtime Encores! staging of Thoroughly Modern Millie, in addition to the previously planned Encores! production, a new mounting of Love Life.

