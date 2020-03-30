Manhattan Theatre Club Cancels Both Spring 2020 Off-Broadway Productions

Manhattan Theatre Club has canceled the previously announced springtime stagings of Qui Nguyen's Poor Yella Rednecks and Emily Feldman's The Best We Could (a family tragedy) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both plays were set to begin performances in May at New York City Center Stage I and Stage II.

"It is with heavy hearts for both the artists and our audiences, but everyone's health and well-being is the most important thing right now," reads a joint statement from MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Executive Director Barry Grove. "MTC hopes to be able to reschedule both productions in a future season."

The cancellations from MTC follow a slew of theater productions from across the world that have been canceled because of COVID-19.