Heaven Blessed: Watch Ramin Karimloo, Alfie Boe & More Sing ‘Bring Him Home’ in Support of Healthcare Workers

by Michael Appler • Mar 31, 2020

Broadway alums and former Jean Valjeans Ramin Karimloo, Alfie Boe and John Owen-Jones, as well as a host of West End Les Misérables veterans, sang “Bring Him Home” on the UK chat show This Morning on March 30. The troupe, led by the U.K. boy band of former Jean Valjeans The Barricade Boys—seriously, can we get an Altar Boyz revival going with these guys?—sang the tearjerker in support of healthcare workers who are risking their lives to stop the spread of coronavirus. Watch the performance below—and remember that there was a time when the world was a song, and the song was exciting (oops, wrong Les Miz character). 

