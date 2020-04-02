Stuck Inside with Kids and Missing Broadway? Check Out These Children's Books Written by Stage Stars

Broadway has always been there for us. From filling our homes with catchy tunes to creating memories that last a lifetime, there are few things Broadway can't make better. While the lights of our favorite theaters may be dark for the time being, Broadway is still there for those quarantining with kids. Did you know that in addition to singing, dancing and acting, some of your favorite stage stars are also the authors behind the sweetest children's books and the most adventurous young adult works? Once again, Broadway saves the day and offers several options for a peaceful afternoon read or bedtime story. Check out the list below to find the perfect book for you and your family!



Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You by Lin-Manuel Miranda (All Ages)

Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda often writes like he's running out time thanks to the dozen or so projects he's currently tied to, and that nonstop mentality is how Miranda was able to take his daily encouraging tweets and turn them into a book. With illustrations by Jonny Sun, Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You is the perfect book to help you—and your little ones—stay positive. "Don't let dread hog the bed" is particularly good advice right now.



Julie's Library Podcast by Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton (All Ages)

It's next to impossible to put into the words the impact Julie Andrews has had on pop culture. In addition to her long resume of Broadway, film and television works, Andrews has also written over 30 children's books with her daughter Emma Walton Hamilton, including the beloved The Very Fairy Princess series. Now, the Oscar winner is blessing us with Julie's Library, a new podcast where Andrews and Hamilton read some of the books they have co-authored. Originally scheduled for later this year, Andrews has, according to the website, "accelerated the show’s launch in order to bring it to audiences as soon as possible," with an exact date to be announced. Julie Andrews reading to you—talk about favorite things!



Naughty Mabel Series by Nathan Lane and Devlin Elliott (Ages: 4-8)

Three-time Tony winner Nathan Lane is known for being a leading man of both the stage and screen, with 23 (!) Broadway productions to his name and two Emmy nominations. What his fans may not know is that Lane, along with his husband, producer Devlin Elliott, wrote a delightful children's series about the fanciest French bulldog in the Hamptons. The Naughty Mabel picture books are the perfect distraction, taking readers into a world where this pup is center stage.



Broadway Barks by Bernadette Peters (Ages: 4-8)

It's no secret that three-time Tony winner Bernadette Peters loves animals. She is the co-founder of Broadway Barks, an annual animal charity event held in New York City to promote the adoption of shelter animals, and her Instagram is full of the creatures she befriends, including a singing pig named Lizzy Hale. Peters used her yearly charity as inspiration for her first (though not last) children's book, appropriately named Broadway Barks. Telling the story of a little lonely dog in New York City who dreams of a forever home, you'll be longing for a furry friend of your own in no time.

Published by Blue Apple Books



Katarina Ballerina by Tiler Peck and Kyle Harris (Ages: 8-12)

New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck, who has been seen on Broadway in On the Town and The Music Man, recently teamed up with The Inheritance's Kyle Harris to bring this new series to life. Telling the story of a 10-year-old New York native whose only dream is to be a prima ballerina, Katarina Ballerina will be released on May 5 and is the perfect gateway for that youngster in your life with artistic ambitions.



Jack & Louisa Series by Andrew Keenan-Bolger and Kate Wetherhead (Ages: 8-12)

If you're inside with a middle schooler who is spending their time re-watching Tony Awards openings and Club Broadway.com performances, this book series is for you. Created by actors Andrew Keenan-Bolger and Kate Wetherhead, Jack & Louisa follows the lives of two best friends who are self-proclaimed theater nerds across the span of three books. This is a great way to get a young reader hooked on a series while also introducing them to the world of live theater. It's the best of both worlds!



The Backstagers Series by Andy Mientus (Ages: 10-14)

Theater-loving pre-teens, who miss their drama club, will love The Backstagers by Broadway vet Andy Mientus. The three-book series follows high school student Jory as he discovers the true magic of working backstage and what it takes to put on the best production the school has ever seen. Not only is Jory a character that teens can relate to, but The Backstagers teaches young people they don't have to be actors in order to do theater; they can be backstagers, too!



The Nate Trilogy by Tim Federle (Ages: 10-14)

Before Tim Federle was all in this together as the creator and showrunner of the new hit TV show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, he was all over Broadway in The Little Mermaid and Billy Elliot (he also wrote the book to the Tuck Everlasting musical). With such a diverse resume, it's no surprise that Federle is also the author of the Nate series, a trilogy that follows the highs and lows of Nate Foster as he hops on a bus to New York City to pursue his big Broadway dreams. Nate is sure to become a favorite character for any pre-teen who is spending this quarantine perfecting their Tony acceptance speech.



Dents by Matt Doyle and Beth Behrs (Ages: 12-18)

Matt Doyle was last seen belting out "Getting Married Today" in the new revival of Company before Broadway shut down. What you may not know is that Doyle, along with his childhood friend and screen star Beth Behrs, created Dents, a digital comic series that spans over two seasons and 70-plus chapters. Targeted for young adults, Dents is set in a dystopian 2111 and follows the side effects of a plague that wiped out half the Earth’s population and resulted in a rise in the birth of identical twins (dubbed “dents”), who bear special, dangerous powers. While you may not be able to see Doyle on stage at the moment, you can still support his work and marvel at his ability to write something eerily relevant.

Matt Doyle at WebToon HQ



M Is for Mama (and Also Merlot): A Modern Mom's ABCs by Laura Benanti and Kate Mangiameli

Tony winner Laura Benanti has 12 Broadway productions to her name. When she's not watching videos of theater kids showing off their skills, Benanti is known for her activism and philanthropy for mothers, shown through her Instagram account @Mamas_For_Mamas. It's no surprise that her first venture as an author, along with friend and and fellow performer Kate Mangiameli, follows suit and is an alphabet board book. But it's not for babies, it's for their mamas. The book was just released on April 1 and is sure to make any adult smile (example: "B is for boobies or bottles").



A Is for Audra: Broadway’s Leading Ladies from A-Z by John Robert Allman (Ages: 3-7)

Although John Robert Allman is not a Broadway actor, it would be difficult to write about must-read children's books and not mention A Is for Audra. With each letter of the alphabet matched with a Broadway legend (Liza! Patti! Bernadette!), A Is for Audra is the perfect way to teach children about letters and sounds while also introducing them to some of the most talented women to grace the stage of the Great White Way. We give it an A for amazing!