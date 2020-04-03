Odds & Ends: John Mulaney & Nick Kroll Launch Oh, Hello Podcast & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

John Mulaney & Nick Kroll Launch Oh, Hello Podcast

John Mulaney and Nick Kroll, the popular comedians who brought the subversive duo Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland to the Great White Way as Oh, Hello on Broadway in 2016, will share the pair of senior citizens with podcast audiences starting today. The new series, titled Oh, Hello: the P'dcast, is now available for listening via Apple Podcasts. "She was the People's Princess and they were two men who hung out at Duane Reade. But now worlds have collided. From the stars of Oh Hello, on Broadway and the video-taped version of Oh, Hello on Broadway comes a podcast on the life and death of Princess Diana," reads the podcast description. Listen to the trailer and tune in to the first episode now!

Bertie Carvel & Russell Tovey Set for Hulu Drama Series The Sister

Two stage stars are headed to the screen in a new series from Hulu. Bertie Carvel, the actor who took home a 2019 Tony Award for Ink, and Russell Tovey, briefly seen on Broadway recently in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, have been cast in The Sister, an adaptation of the thriller novel Burial, according to Deadline. The series sees Tovey as Nathan, a man who "has a terrible secret he's long prayed would stay buried and for which he's long worked hard to make recompense. Almost a decade into his new and devoted married life, Nathan is rocked to the core when Bob, played by Carvel, an unwelcome face from the past, turns up on his doorstep with shocking news, triggering a series of catastrophic decisions which cleverly drive a tense and compelling narrative of psychological suspense, dread, love and possible redemption." The Sister is slated to debut later this year.

Bonnie Milligan Lends Her Powerful Voice to Drew Gasparini's New Single "On the Edge"

Songwriter Drew Gasparini offered us plenty of thrills last week with the music video to his new single "When I Go." Today, Gasparini, who is also at work on the new Karate Kid musical, offered up a second single from his new album We Aren't Kids Anymore. Titled "On the Edge," the song, performed by Broadway belter Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), expresses the nature of trying to achieve one's dreams as an artist. "'On The Edge' is an anthem for anyone who feels like they've been on the precipice forever and is wondering if they should just quit," said Gasparini in a statement. "It's a reminder that most 'overnight successes' have been cutting their teeth and putting in the work well beyond their 10,000 hours." Hear a sample of Milligan singing out below and download the full song here.