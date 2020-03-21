Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Starring Laurie Metcalf & Rupert Everett, Will Not Continue on Broadway

The new star-packed revival of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, which began previews on March 3 and has been held up by the COVID-19 crisis, will not continue at the Booth Theatre, producer Scott Rudin has announced. The production, which was slated to open on April 9, played its final performance on March 11, just ahead of the Broadway shutdown. By closing, the revival played nine previews.

Two-time Tony winner Joe Mantello directed the production, which starred two-time Tony winner Laurie Metcalf as Martha, Olivier nominee Rupert Everett as George, Olivier nominee Patsy Ferran as Honey and stage-and-screen veteran Russell Tovey as Nick.

The revival featured scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, sound design by Tom Gibbons and lighting design by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer.

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is the second production to announce an early closing as a result of the Broadway shutdown caused by the COVID-10 pandemic. On Friday, the new play Hangmen announced it would also end its run ahead of opening night.

Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.