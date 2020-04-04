Watch Rob McClure & the Cast of Mrs. Doubtfire Lend Their Voices to the New Song 'As Long as There Is Love'

Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire musical might be on hold, but that's not stopping the show's talented cast from sharing its original score. The production has offered up a heartwarming new video featuring Tony-nominated actor Rob McClure and his co-stars singing the musical's final number, "As Long as There Is Love," penned by Tony-nommed Something Rotten! collaborators Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick. Watch the video below and gear up to see Mrs. Doubtfire back on stage at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre soon.