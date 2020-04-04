Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Watch Rob McClure & the Cast of Mrs. Doubtfire Lend Their Voices to the New Song 'As Long as There Is Love'

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 4, 2020

Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire musical might be on hold, but that's not stopping the show's talented cast from sharing its original score. The production has offered up a heartwarming new video featuring Tony-nominated actor Rob McClure and his co-stars singing the musical's final number, "As Long as There Is Love," penned by Tony-nommed Something Rotten! collaborators Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick. Watch the video below and gear up to see Mrs. Doubtfire back on stage at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre soon.

Rob McClure
View Comments

Related Shows

Mrs. Doubtfire

from $59.00

Star Files

Rob McClure

Articles Trending Now

  1. Watch Ben Platt, Jordan Fisher & the Cast of Dear Evan Hansen Sing 'You Will Be Found'
  2. See Patti LuPone, Darren Criss and More in This First Look at Netflix's New Glamorous Series, Hollywood
  3. Gerald Freedman, Veteran Director of Hair, The Robber Bridegroom & More, Dies at 92
Back to Top
Newsletters