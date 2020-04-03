Michael Ball-Led Hairspray Revival Postponed to Fall 2020 at London Coliseum

The planned springtime revival of Hairspray has been moved to the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally announced to begin performances on April 23, the West End production will now kick off on September 1 at the London Coliseum.

"We are pleased that, with the support of everyone at the London Coliseum, we are able today to announce rescheduled dates for Hairspray," said co-producer Adam Spiegel in a statement. "I would also like to thank everyone who has worked to ensure the season is able to take place later in the year, and when we are able to do so, we look forward to welcoming audiences and bringing people together again in a way only the theater can."

As previously announced, original director Jack O'Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell will reunite for the revival, to be headlined by Michael Ball reprising his Olivier-winning performance as Edna Turnblad. He'll be joined by comedian Paul Merton as Wilbur and Lizzie Bea in the starring role of Tracy. The cast will also include Marisha Wallace as Motormouth Maybelle, Rita Simons as Velma Von Tussle and Jonny Amies as Link Larkin.

Based on John Waters' 1988 film, Hairspray features a book by Thomas Meehan and Mark O'Donnell and a score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. The songlist includes the feel-good numbers "Good Morning, Baltimore," "Big, Blonde and Beautiful" and "You Can't Stop the Beat." The musical debuted on Broadway in 2002 and first opened in London in 2007.

Additional casting for the return of Hairspray will be announced soon.