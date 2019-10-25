Lizzie Bea & Marisha Wallace to Join Michael Ball in Hairspray at London Coliseum

A talented pair of leading ladies has been selected to appear in the upcoming London return run of the hit musical Hairspray. Lizzie Bea will star as Tracy Turnblad with Marisha Wallace as Motormouth Maybelle in the previously announced production, featuring Michael Ball reprising his Olivier-winning performance as Edna Turnblad. Previews will begin on April 23, 2020 ahead of an April 29 opening night at the London Coliseum.



Lizzie Bea just returned from Atlanta, where she appeared in the world premiere production of Becoming Nancy at the Alliance Theatre. She is currently performing in the U.K. tour of Kinky Boots.

Marisha Wallace

Marisha Wallace recently finished a run as Becky in the original West End production of Waitress. Her credits also include a West End turn as Effie White in Dreamgirls and Broadway performances in Something Rotten! and Aladdin.



Based on John Waters' 1988 film, Hairspray features a book by Thomas Meehan and Mark O'Donnell and a score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. The songlist includes the feel-good numbers "Good Morning, Baltimore," "Big, Blonde and Beautiful" and "You Can't Stop the Beat." The London return of the musical will feature the original direction of Jack O'Brien and choreography of Jerry Mitchell.



Additional casting for the production will be announced at a later date.