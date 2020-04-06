Sponsored
Need Some Good News? Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda & Original Hamilton Stars Surprise a Young Fan

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 6, 2020
Lin-Manuel Miranda

John Krasinski's newfound YouTube show Some Good News focuses on positive stories, and his newest episode will make Broadway fans everywhere smile. When nine-year-old fan Aubrey had to miss seeing Hamilton because of the current coronoavirus crisis, her mother Tweeted at Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Instead of heading to the Great White Way, Aubrey got her LMM fix by watching his performance as Jack The Lamplighter in Mary Poppins Returns at home. Krasinski's wife, Emily Blunt, who stars as the film's title role, popped in to say hello to Aubrey. Then, Blunt's Poppins co-star Miranda came into the mix, leaving Aubrey (and Hamil-fans everywhere) speechless, as the original company assembled on Zoom to perform "Alexander Hamilton." Tony winner and former vlogger Leslie Odom Jr., Tony winners Renée Elise Goldsberry and Daveed Diggs and the original stars all chimed in from their respective homes. Ready to be absolutely delighted? Tune in at 8:27 below. Just you wait, just you wait!

