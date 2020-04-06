Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mikita Will Match BC/EFA Donations During Lips Together, Teeth Apart Livestream

Power couple alert! As previously announced, Jesse Tyler Ferguson is set to star in this evening's starry livestream reading of Terrence McNally's 1991 play Lips Together, Teeth Apart tonight at 8:00pm ET. Husband Justin Mikita is co-producing the event, which benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund and can be seen right here on Broadway.com and on our Facebook and YouTube channels. To encourage fans to join in the cause, Ferguson and Mikita have announced they will match donations up to $25,000.

The performance will star Ferguson as Sam Truman, Celia Keenan-Bolger as Sally Truman, Zachary Quinto as John Haddock and Ari Graynor as Chloe Haddock. The play chronicles two straight couples visiting the Fire Island home of a relative who recently died of AIDS during the height of the pandemic.

Ferguson, who is slated to return to Broadway this spring in Take Me Out, is a New York theater veteran who has also been seen on Broadway in Fully Committed, On the Town and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (alongside Keenan-Bolger). He has earned five Emmy nominations for his turn as Mitchell Pritchett on ABC's Modern Family and is currently host of TV's Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.