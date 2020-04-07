Tony Winners Ben Platt, Idina Menzel and More to Celebrate Passover in Benefit Event

This year you can celebrate the fourth night of Passover with some of the biggest stars of the stage and screen! Performers, musicians, and religious scholars will come together virtually to tell the original story of the Exodus, and raise money for COVID-19 first responders. The free event will premiere on www.SaturdayNightSeder.com and BuzzFeed's Tasty YouTube on April 11 at 8PM ET. The virtual Passover Seder will raise funds for the CDC Foundation’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Emergency Response Fund.

The starry guestlist includes Tony winners Jason Alexander, Cynthia Erivo, Harvey Fierstein, Judith Light, Alan Menken, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Billy Porter and Stephen Schwartz with Tony nominees Josh Groban and Richard Kind. Skylar Astin, Shoshana Bean, Mayim Bialik, Rachel Brosnahan, Rabbi Sharon Brous, D’Arcy Carden, Andy Cohen, Darren Criss, Fran Drescher, Billy Eichner, Beanie Feldstein, Tan France, Nick Kroll, Rabbi Amichai Lau-Lavie, Dan Levy, Debra Messing, Busy Philipps, Shaina Taub, Nina West, Henry Winkler, Finn Wolfhard, Rabbi David Wolpe, and more are also set to appear on the one-night only event.

“In a time of confinement and uncertainty, a rag-tag team of Jews and non-Jewish Passover enthusiasts felt it was more important than ever to channel creative energies and gather community,” said head writer Alex Edelman. “We’re thrilled to be reinterpreting the timeless story of liberation and renewal while raising money for those on the front lines enduring — and fighting — an actual plague.”

This Passover Seder is being broadcast by StoryCourse, in association with Reboot, Erich Bergen, Rachel Sussman and Rebecca Halperin.