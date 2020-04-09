Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Ciara Renée, Heather Headley, L. Steven Taylor, James Monroe Iglehart, McKenzie Kurtz & Michael James Scott

Watch Broadway's Disney Stars Unite to Perform 'Go the Distance' from Hercules

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 9, 2020

Need something to brighten your day? Broadway's Disney family has just the thing. Tony winners Heather Headley and James Monroe Iglehart, Frozen stars Ciara Renée, McKenzie Kurtz, Ryan McCartan and original cast member Jelani Alladin, The Lion King's Adrienne Walker and L. Steven Taylor and Aladdin's Michael James Scott united (from the comfort of their homes, of course) to perform "Go the Distance," Alan Menken's Hercules anthem. Alladin starred in a special Public Works production of the musical at the Delacorte Theater. Watch the touching tribute below.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Shutdown Continues: All Performances of Broadway Shows Now Suspended Through June 7
  2. Watch 70 West End Stars Come Together for to Perform 'Do You Hear the People Sing' from Les Miz
  3. Beetlejuice Will Not Return to Broadway Due to Extended Shutdown
Back to Top
Newsletters