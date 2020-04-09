Watch Broadway's Disney Stars Unite to Perform 'Go the Distance' from Hercules

Need something to brighten your day? Broadway's Disney family has just the thing. Tony winners Heather Headley and James Monroe Iglehart, Frozen stars Ciara Renée, McKenzie Kurtz, Ryan McCartan and original cast member Jelani Alladin, The Lion King's Adrienne Walker and L. Steven Taylor and Aladdin's Michael James Scott united (from the comfort of their homes, of course) to perform "Go the Distance," Alan Menken's Hercules anthem. Alladin starred in a special Public Works production of the musical at the Delacorte Theater. Watch the touching tribute below.