An Anthem for NYC! Hear Jenifer Lewis Sing a New Rendition of Marc Shaiman and Robert I. Rubinsky's 'God Save the City'

Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • Apr 8, 2020
A still from 'God Save the City' music video

Tony-winning songwriter Marc Shaiman has released a new video for the song 'God Save the City' as an anthem for the ongoing COVID-19 crisis that has shuttered Broadway through June 7. With music by Shaiman and lyrics by Robert I. Rubinsky, the song was originally written for the 1978 musical Dementos as an ode to to the homeless and marginalized, Now, Shaiman says, it's time "to bring this song back into the sunlight." Featuring gorgeous lead vocals by Jenifer Lewis (taken from an AIDS benefit in the early 1990s) and backup vocals by Tony winner Billy Porter, Capathia Jenkins, Shayna Steele and Jason Paige, the music video (by Eric Marciano) showcases footage of healthcare professionals working tirelessly in hospitals, empty city streets and those staying inside cheering in support of essential workers. Check out the video below and consider making a donation to The Actors Fund COVID-19 Emergency Relief.

