Brian Stokes Mitchell
(Photo: Joan Marcus; Art by Paul Wontorek for Broadway.com)

Brian Stokes Mitchell Sings 'The Impossible Dream' from His Window Nightly During the NYC Cheer for First Responders

by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 10, 2020

Brian Stokes Mitchell is a Tony winner, chairman of The Actors Fund and most recently, the greatest thing to happen to New York's Upper West Side. Each night at 7PM New Yorkers have been opening the windows of their homes to applaud, bang pots and pans, cheer and just generally make some noise for the essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis. Stokes, who revealed his own positive COVID-19 status on Twitter on April 1 (as of April 6, he reported being both symptom and medication free), has added a dash of Broadway flair to his nightly celebration. The internet (and likely his lucky neighbors) has picked up on the fact that he has been singing "The Impossible Dream" from Man of La Mancha, for which he received a 2003 Tony nomination, and it's glorious. 

Brian Stokes Mitchell

