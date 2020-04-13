Watch John Legend, Brandon Victor Dixon & More in This Epic Jesus Christ Superstar Sing-Along

Praise be! Just because theater lovers are practicing social distancing doesn't mean they can't come together. Andrew Lloyd Webber has been tinkling at the piano keys during this time with his amazing #ComposerInIsolation series, which encourages the performers that take part (from their homes, of course) and viewers to sing along to numbers from his musical theater catalog. In honor of the Easter holiday, ALW invited Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert headliners John Legend, Brandon Victor Dixon, Melanie C (the Spice Girl appeared as Mary Magdalene in the celebrated 2012 touring production) and more alums of the show to perform "Hosanna." As Lloyd Webber says, this song is "meant to be sung by the crowd." Enjoy!