Will Chase and Ingrid Michaelson Get Exotic in New Tiger King-Inspired Music Video

Who's the king now? Broadway couple Ingrid Michaelson (The Notebook) and Will Chase (Kiss Me, Kate) are the newest stage stars to show off their take on what a Tiger King musical would look like. "Tigers and Young Men" is written by Michaelson and has Chase taking on the role of Joe Exotic, a zookeeper accused of animal abuse, while Michaelson channels Exotic's accuser Carole Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue who may or may not have fed her ex-husband to a tiger. The entertaining duo has turned their fun into a good cause by partnering to raise funds for The Humane Society of the United States, the nation's largest and most effective animal protection organization.

Michaelson and Chase premiered the new tune and accompanying music video on Broadway.com's #LiveatFive: Home Edition and shared how their quarantine has turned into a production. "Andrew [Lippa] reached out about the parody musical so I wrote a couple songs for it," Michaelson said to Paul Wontorek. "The first one was fine, but then I wrote 'Tigers and Young Men' and ran upstairs to tell Will about it. I didn't want to make fun of [Joe Exotic] in any way. He likes tigers and young men, what else do you need?"

The couple found inspiration from Exotic's own singing career, Chase even went on to edit the music video himself aiming for a shot-by-shot remake of his music video style. "It was fun to shoot but we're both a little controling. The video shoot almost broke us up," Michaelson joked.

Is there a future for the Tiger King parody? Chase sure thinks so! "It's got an off-Broadway vibe," he said. "That's no slight at all. It has a big send-up that you can take in any direction. These character really sing when you think about them. There's real earnest in Joe singing about tigers and young men."

