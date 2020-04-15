Watch the Rockin' 'Riddle of the Model' Music Video from Sing Street; Broadway Cast Recording to Be Released

Gary Clark and John Carney's score to the new musical Sing Street, which was scheduled to begin performances at the Lyceum Theatre on March 26 ahead of the Broadway shutdown, will be preserved with an original cast recording from Sony Masterworks Broadway. The album will be released in digital and streaming formats on April 21.

Sing Street features Max Bartos, Brendan C. Callahan, Billy Carter, Zara Devlin, Lucille Lortel nominee Gus Halper, Jakeim Hart, Martin Moran, Anne L. Nathan, Johnny Newcomb, Brenock O’Connor, Gian Perez, Sam Poon, Skyler Volpe, Amy Warren and Anthony Genovesi.

Based on Carney's Golden Globe-nominated film, Sing Street is set in 1982 Dublin, where 16-year-old Conor (O’Connor) turns to music to escape troubles at home and impress a mysterious girl.

Watch this music video of "Riddle of the Model" below, and head here to pre-order the album.