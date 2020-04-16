Sponsored
5,6,7,8! Watch the Cast of the 2006 A Chorus Line Revival Reunite to Dance Through the Iconic Opening Number

Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • Apr 16, 2020
The 2008 revival cast of "A Chorus Line"

It's been 12 years since the 2006 revival of A Chorus Line closed on Broadway, and now the group of hopeful auditioners are back together again. Jeffrey "Shecky” Schecter, who played Mike, asked a few of his former cast members to send him videos of themselves doing the show's opening combo. That idea turned into 44 cast members reuniting from all over the world to give "I Hope I Get It" a new spin. With cast members living in New York, Japan, Australia, California, Florida and beyond, this project turned into a reunion despite the quarantine. Featuring Jason Tam, Michael Berresse, Mara Davi, Lorin Latarro, Tyler Hanes, Tony Yazbeck, Aaron J. Albano, Mario Lopez, Charlotte d'Amboise, Terrance Mann and more, this sweet reunion is a must-watch. Check out the video below (don't be alarmed if you have the sudden urge to get up and dance the moment the song starts), and be sure to donate to The Actors Fund

 

