Tonight! Watch Michael Urie Reprise His Acclaimed Buyer & Cellar Turn Right Here on Broadway.com

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 19, 2020
Michael Urie in "Buyer and Cellar"

Miss amazing theatrical performances as much as we do? You're in luck! Broadway.com is livestreaming a benefit performance of Jonathan Tolins' hilarious play Buyer & Cellar, starring Michael Urie as he reprises his acclaimed turn live from the living room of his apartment. You can watch it from the comfort of your living room! The event benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund and is available to view on Broadway.com, the Broadway.com YouTube channel and right below beginning on April 19 at 8:00pm ET. 

