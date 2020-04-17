New York Theatre Workshop Concludes 2019-2020 Season

New York Theatre Workshop has announced that as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, the off-Broadway theater company will not return to public programming in the 2019-2020 season. This includes Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok's previously announced Sanctuary City, which began previews on March 4 and suspended performances prior to opening. In addition, the eagerly anticipated revival of Three Sisters, starring Greta Gerwig and Oscar Isaac and directed by Sam Gold, will no longer run as previously scheduled from May 13 to July 12. Future production details will be announced at a later date.

The season was also slated to include Liza Birkenmeier's Islander, directed by Katie Brook, from March 27 through April 11, Raquel Almazán's La Paloma Prisoner, directed by Estefanía Fadul, from April 19 through May 9, and Raisins Not Virgins by Sharbari Zohra Ahmed and directed by Arpita Mukherjee from June 4 through June 18.

“We are heartbroken to have to end our season prematurely. These productions and residencies along with readings and workshops we were meant to be producing represent important collaborations with theater-makers we deeply value,” said Artistic Director James C. Nicola and Managing Director Jeremy Blocker in a statement. “We look forward to being back in a room with them, and with our audiences, when it is safe for us to do so.”

In addition, NYTW will not travel out of town with artists for the two summer residencies at Adelphi University and Dartmouth College.