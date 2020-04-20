The 65th Annual Drama Desk Award Nominations to Be Announced on Stars in the House

We knew that this year's Drama Desk Awards were going digital. The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards has partnered with Stars in the House, a daily online series from SiriusXM On Broadway personality Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to live stream this year’s nominations. Rudetsky and Wesley will announce the nominees on April 21 at 2PM ET.

Originally slated for May 31 at New York City's Town Hall, the 65th annual ceremony will also occur online. This year’s awards will be presented in honor William Wolf, former Drama Desk president and longtime film and theater critic, who died last month of complications related to the novel coronavirus.

The Drama Desk Awards, which honor the best in Broadway, off and off-off-Broadway theater, have been awarded since 1955. The awards are voted on by journalists who cover New York theater throughout the season. Additional details about the winners announcements will be determined as New York's COVID-19 situation allows and announced at a later date.