Six Queens, Annie Broadway Reunion & More Set for This Week's Stars in the House

A royal roster of talent is set to appear in this week's episodes of Stars in the House, a daily online series from SiriusXM On Broadway personality Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley. The series goes live daily at 2PM and 8PM ET on The Actors Fund's YouTube channel. A schedule of this week's appearances can be found below. As previously reported, the nominations for the 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards will also be announced on the show on April 21 at 2PM ET.

Monday, April 20

2PM ET: Mrs. Doubtfire Broadway company, featuring Analise Scarpaci, Jenn Gambatese and Rob McClure

8PM ET: Cast reunion of Hulu's Difficult People, including Derrick Baskin, Billy Eichner, Cole Escola, Julie Klausner, Andrea Martin, Shakina Nayfack, Gabourey Sidibe and James Urbaniak



Tuesday, April 21

2PM ET: Annie celebrates the 43rd anniversary of its Broadway opening. Guests include Annie original orphans Andrea McArdle, Diana Barrows, Danielle Brisebois, Shelley Bruce, Robyn Finn Moosey and Janine Ruane.

8PM ET: One Day at a Time cast members including Rita Moreno, Isabella Gomez, Todd Grinnell, Justina Machado, Marcel Ruiz and Stephen Tobolowsky joined by executive producers Norman Lear, Brent Miller, Mike Royce and Gloria Calderón Kellett.



Wednesday, April 22

2PM ET: Plays in The House presents The Little Dog Laughed by Adam Hetrick. With Julie White, Johnny Galecki, Neal Huff and Zoe Lister-Jones.



Thursday, April 23

2PM ET: Variety Thursday

8PM ET: China Beach cast reunion, including Michael Boatman, Dana Delany, Nancy Giles, Marg Helgenberger, Jeff Kober, Robert Picardo and Concetta Tomei.



Friday, April 24

2PM ET: The Queens from Six with writers and creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss

8PM ET: Dallas cast reunion including Patrick Duffy, Linda Gray, Charlene Tilton and Steve Kanaly



Saturday, April 25

2PM ET: Plays in The House presents Arms & The Man from The Shaw Project with Christian Conn, Daniel Davis, Alison Fraser, Tom Hewitt, Daniel Jenkins, Ismenia Mendes, Lauren Molina and Phillipa Soo.

8PM ET: S.N.I.B. with Kristin Chenoweth



Stars in the House features live performances (from home) to promote support of The Actors Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19. During each episode, guests sing a mix of their favorite songs paired with an interview with Rudetsky.