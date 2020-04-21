No Me Diga! In the Heights Movie Release Pushed to 2021

Anthony Ramos as Usnavi and Melissa Barrera as Vanessa in movie "In The Heights" (Photo: Macall Polay)

Fans must have paciencia y fe because Warner Bros. will now release the highly anticipated In the Heights movie on June 18, 2021, according to Deadline. The film, based on the hit Broadway musical of the same name, was originally scheduled to be released this year on June 26, but the coronavirus crisis has pushed the release date to next year.

Jon M. Chu directed the film based on Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes' four-time Tony-winning musical, which stars Anthony Ramos in central role of Usnavi and original cast member Olga Merediz reprising her Tony-nominated turn as Abuela Claudia.

