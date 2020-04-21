Sponsored
No Me Diga! In the Heights Movie Release Pushed to 2021

by Caitlin Moynihan • Apr 21, 2020
Anthony Ramos as Usnavi and Melissa Barrera as Vanessa in movie "In The Heights"
(Photo: Macall Polay)

Fans must have paciencia y fe because Warner Bros. will now release the highly anticipated In the Heights movie on June 18, 2021, according to Deadline. The film, based on the hit Broadway musical of the same name, was originally scheduled to be released this year on June 26, but the coronavirus crisis has pushed the release date to next year.

Jon M. Chu directed the film based on Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes' four-time Tony-winning musical, which stars Anthony Ramos in central role of Usnavi and original cast member Olga Merediz reprising her Tony-nominated turn as Abuela Claudia.

To help pass the time, be sure to read up on what happened when we partied with the movie's cast and creative team, and watch the trailer below.

 

