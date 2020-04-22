Watch Hamilton Genius Lin-Manuel Miranda Write a Song on the Spot in Quarantine

Theater fans know Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda is non-stop with his many creative projects. We can't help but dream up what he's potentially been dreaming up in quarantine. According to a virtual interview on Conan, the certified genius is a lot like us. His at-home activities include growing a beard, lotioning his feet (trust him!) and dreaming about being a grizzled newspaper editor. This hardly means he's stopped creating. In addition to raising money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund with a super snazzy special TeeRico merch, Miranda wrote a song on the spot. Enjoy the hilarity, and watch the full interview below!