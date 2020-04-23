Watch Michael Cerveris' Powerful Performance of 'Marry Me a Little' to Get Ready for the Sondheim 90th Birthday Concert

Two-time Tony winner Michael Cerveris is a pro at making audiences lean forward in their seats. He's among the starry roster of performers set for Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration. As previously announced, the virtual concert will toast Stephen Sondheim on April 26 at 8PM ET on Broadway.com and the Broadway.com YouTube channel. Cerveris garnered a 2004 Tony Award for his performance as John Wilkes Booth in Assassins; he was also nominated for his portrayal of the demon barber of Fleet Street in the 2006 revival of Sweeney Todd. What will he sing on Sunday night? Well, we can't tell you that, but we can get you emotionally prepared for what is sure to be another moving Cerveris performance. Watch him take on Company's Act 1 closer "Marry Me a Little" from Lincoln Center's American Songbook concert below, and be sure to tune in on April 26!