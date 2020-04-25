Get a Taste of Sondheim by Listening to Ben Platt & Uzo Aduba Sing 'A Little Priest' from Sweeney Todd

Dying to take a trip to the barber shop during quarantine? This video should cheer you up! Tony winner Ben Platt and Emmy Winner Uzo Adubo took the stage at MCC Theater's Miscast Gala in 2015 to show off their gender-bent version of the Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's Sweeney Todd. With Adubo taking the lead as the title role, Platt showed off his baking skills as Mrs. Lovett. Fans will get to hear Platt lend his voice to Sondheim again as Charley Kringas in the upcoming Merrily We Roll Along movie, which is being filmed over the course of 20 years. If you're hungry for more and don't want to wait, you're in luck! Platt (along with several other stars) is set for Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration, which can be seen for free on Broadway.com and the Broadway.com YouTube channel on April 26. Watch Platt and Adubo below!