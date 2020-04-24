Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda & Raúl Esparza Duet Ahead of Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration

Something's coming! And that something is a star-studded birthday celebration for Stephen Sondheim that can be seen for free on Broadway.com and the Broadway.com YouTube channel on April 26. Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration, will be hosted by Raúl Esparza and feature some of the biggest stars of the stage and screen, including Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda. The two both have long histories with Sondheim. Esparza starred as Bobby in the Tony-winning revival of Company in 2006 and in the Kennedy Center Sondheim Celebration productions of Sunday in the Park (George) and Merrily We Roll Along (Charlie) in 2002. He also headlined City Center’s Encores! productions of Anyone Can Whistle and last year’s Road Show. As a fellow composer, Miranda has always been vocal about his admiration of Sondheim, even thanking him in his first Tony Award acceptance speech. Miranda went on to join the creative team for the 2009 revival of West Side Story (for which Sondheim famously wrote the lyrics) and appeared as Charley Kringas in a 2012 New York City Center concert production of Merrily We Roll Along. Miranda and Esparza will not be singing this on Sunday night, but what fun to see them take on the roles of Anita and Maria, respectively, in West Side Story's "A Boy Like That" for MCC Theater's Miscast Gala in 2014.