Get Ready for the Big Sondheim Concert by Watching Donna Murphy Nail 'The Story of Lucy and Jessie' from Follies

Donna Murphy is just one of the many A-list stars set to toast Stephen Sondheim in Broadway.com's Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration on Sunday, April 26 at 8PM ET. The starry night, benefiting ASTEP (Artists Striving to End Poverty), can be seen for free on Broadway.com and the Broadway.com YouTube channel. Murphy, like so many on the roster, has a strong relationship with Sondheim. In 1994, Murphy earned her first Tony Award as Fosca in Sondheim and James Lapine's Passion. Over time, Murphy has become a Sondheim staple and has appeared in dozens concerts, readings and performances, including her fantastic turn as the Witch in Into the Woods at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park in 2012. Murphy will not be singing this dazzler from Follies on Sunday, but you can see her knocking 'em dead in this clip from the 2007 City Center Encores! presentation.