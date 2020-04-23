Mark Rylance to Reprise Tony-Winning Jerusalem Role in West End in 2021

Jerusalem will return to the West End in 2021 with Tony and Olivier Award-winning star Mark Rylance reprising the role of Johnny "Rooster" Byron. The production will reunite the play’s original director Ian Rickson with producer Sonia Friedman, whose company announced the news on Twitter on April 23, which is St George’s Day, the date on which the play is set.

Dates and theater will be announced at another time.

Jerusalem follows the eccentric Johnny "Rooster" Byron, who lives in a dilapidated trailer deep in the woods of a suburban British town. Despite frequent eviction notices Byron refuses to leave his home. When a final notice arrives, Byron ignores the request from the local authorities and parties hard with a rag-tag group of teenagers.

The production originated at London's Royal Court Theatre in 2009 before transferring to the West End the following year. Rylance followed the show to Broadway where it opened on April 21, 2011 at the Music Box Theatre. The show earned Rylance a Best Actor Tony Award and was nominated for Best Play. Jerusalem played its final performance on Broadway on August 21, 2011. After its Broadway engagement, Jerusalem returned to the West End in London, playing at the Apollo from October 8, 2011 until January 14, 2012.