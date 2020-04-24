Sponsored
Bobby Baby! Aaron Tveit's 'Being Alive' from Company Will Ready You for the Starry Sondheim Salute

by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 24, 2020

Aaron Tveit can sit in our chair and ruin our sleep any day! The Moulin Rouge! star is set for Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration along with a slew of stars on April 26 at 8PM ET. Hosted by Raúl Esparza, the concert can be viewed for free on Broadway.com and the Broadway.com YouTube channel. Like Esparza, Tveit has also given a superbly memorable performance in the role of Bobby in Sondheim and George Furth's Company. Before stepping into the lush world of Moulin Rouge! as Christian, he played perpetually single Bobby at Massachusetts' Barrington Stage in 2017. Missed that incredible performance? Lucky for you, Tveit sang "Being Alive" in a 2019 Feinstien's/54 Below show. Enjoy him take on the moving number below, and be sure to tune in Sunday to see which Sondheim number he sings!

